Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Health Canada approval for Zeposia

Biotechnology
7 October 2020

Bristol Myers Squibb today announced that Health Canada has approved Zeposia (ozanimod) for the treatment of patients with relapsing remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS) to decrease the frequency of clinical exacerbations.

The Health Canada approval is based on data from the randomized, active-controlled Phase III SUNBEAM and RADIANCE Part B clinical trials, which enrolled more than 2,600 patients across 150 sites in more than 20 countries.

Canada has one of the highest rates of multiple sclerosis in the world, with an estimated 77,000 people living with the disease.

While it is most often diagnosed in young adults aged 20 to 49, younger children and older adults are also diagnosed.

Zeposia, for which annual global peak sales are estimated to be around $5 billion, was approved for the treatment of RRMS in the USA in March this year, and in Europe in May.



