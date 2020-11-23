Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Health Canada approves Tavalisse

Biotechnology
23 November 2020

Shares of US Biotech Rigel Pharmaceuticals edged up 1.5% to $2.79 after, along with partner Medison Pharma, it today announced that Health Canada has approved the new drug submission (NDS) for Tavalisse (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate) for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) who have had an insufficient response to other treatments.

"This approval of Tavalisse provides ITP patients and physicians in Canada with a new oral treatment option, the only therapy to address the underlying platelet destruction that causes ITP," said Raul Rodriguez, Rigel's president and chief executive.

"With Medison as our collaborative partner, we believe Tavalisse is well positioned for commercial success in the Canadian market," he added.

In October 2019, Rigel entered into exclusive license agreements with Medison to commercialize Tavalisse in Canada and Israel.

With the approval from Health Canada, Medison intends to launch Tavalisse in Canada in first-quarter 2021.

In Israel, a decision on the new drug application (NDA) is anticipated during second-quarter 2021.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
NDA for Tavalisse accepted for FDA review
19 June 2017
Biotechnology
Kissei buys exclusive rights to Tavalisse in Japan and other Asian countries
29 October 2018


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze