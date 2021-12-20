Thursday 18 June 2026

BRIEF—Helsinn and Xediton in tie-up on Truseltiq in Canada

Biotechnology
20 December 2021

Swiss biopharma Helsinn Group and Xediton Pharmaceuticals, a Canada-based specialty pharma company with a strong presence in products in oncology, have announced the signing of an exclusive license and distribution agreement in Canada for Truseltiq (infigratinib).

The small molecule kinase inhibitor that targets fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) has been conditionally approved by Health Canada for the treatment of adults with previously treated, unresectable locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with a FGFR2 fusion or other rearrangement.

Under the terms of the license and distribution agreement, Xediton receives an exclusive license to distribute, promote, market, and sell Truseltiq in Canada and Helsinn will supply it for commercialization.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Juniper Biologics license agreement with Helsinn for infigratinib
4 May 2022


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