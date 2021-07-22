BRIEF—Hemab receives $55 million in series A financing

Novo Holdings has co-led a $55 million series A financing round funding Hemab, a company focused on next generation therapeutics for serious bleeding and thrombosis disorders.

Created in 2020 by the group’s investment vehicle Novo Seeds, Hemab is based in Denmark and Boston, USA.

The company has also appointed board member Benny Sorensen, formerly head of clinical development at Codiak BioSciences, as chief executive.

The money will be used to progress the company's pipeline of antibody-based therapeutics, with an initial focus on rare bleeding disorders such as Glanzmann's thrombasthenia (GT).

The company plans to expand into the more common disorders of hemostasis and thrombosis.

Dr Sorensen said: “Despite the innovations seen in treatments for hemophilia A and B in the last five decades, treatments for other rare bleeding disorders such as, for example GT, are still limited to blood transfusions and acute treatments.”

He added: “We owe these patients new treatment options and Hemab is uniquely positioned to leapfrog drug development of these medicines and bring treatment paradigms into the 21st century."