BRIEF—HUYA Bioscience in-licenses candidate

HUYA Bioscience, a global firm specializing in biopharma opportunities originating in China, has exclusively licensed global ex-China rights to the SHP2 inhibitor, HBI-2376.

Suzhou GenHouse has out-licensed rights to the candidate, which has potential in a variety of cancer types, and could be used to enhance T-cell immunity.

HUYA chief executive Mireille Gillings said: “We believe that HBI-2376 is a promising novel compound that has the potential to treat cancer patients across many tumor types.”

She added: “Our lead program HBI-8000 continues to exceed expectations as regards efficacy and breadth of immune oncology effects across a wide variety of solid and liquid tumors. The addition of HBI-2376 expands our pipeline and our current momentum in developing new standards of care in oncology."