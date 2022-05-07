Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Illumina ordered to pay $334 million in DNA sequencing trial

Biotechnology
7 May 2022

A Delaware, US, federal jury on Friday declared that Illumina willfully infringed two of Complete Genomics' DNA sequencing patents and should pay $334 million in damages, while also invalidating three Illumina patents that CGI was accused of infringing.

Illumina closed trading down 14.6% at $249.05 following the announcement.

Complete Genomics, a unit of China’s BGI Group, and Illumina are both major providers of genome-analysis technology used to detect genetic diseases.

The companies have been embroiled in a global legal battle over their respective sequencing technologies, with court cases in countries including Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, and Turkey.

Illumina previously won $8 million from BGI in a jury verdict in San Francisco and a ban on US sales of some BGI products.

Illumina also said Friday in a filing with the US Securities & Exchange Commission that it may have to pay interest and an ongoing royalty until the patents expire in 2029 if it loses on appeal.

