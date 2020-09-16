Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—ImCheck augments series B funding round

Biotechnology
16 September 2020

Adding BB Pureos Bioventures to its list of investors, France’s ImCheck Therapeutics has boosted its series B financing to 54 million euros ($64 million).

The firm is working on a butyrophilin superfamily-focused pipeline, which includes ICT01, a first-in-class T cell-activating monoclonal antibody under evaluation in the Phase I/IIa EVICTION trial.

The money will be used to support that program, as well as a preclinical portfolio of antibody candidates in immuno-oncology, auto-immune and infectious diseases.

Chief executive Pierre d’Epenoux said: “The capital we have raised to date validates the unique potential of ImCheck’s leadership position in developing antibodies targeting butyrophilins, a superfamily of targets with tremendous potential in immuno-oncology as well as other immune system related indications.”

