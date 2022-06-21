BRIEF—Immuneel launches first CAR-T trial in India

An immuno-oncology focused startup in India is initiating a Phase II trial of its lead candidate, after a successful series A financing raised $15 million.

Bengaluru-based Immuneel Therapeutics says it is focused on improving access to CAR-T cell therapies and other cellular immunotherapies in cancer.

The company finished its series A round in April, with money from Eight Roads Ventures, True North Fund VI and F-Prime Capital, among others.

The funds will be used to finance the Phase II IMAGINE study, which is now actively enrolling participants, and is the first industry-sponsored CAR-T trial in the country.

Co-founder Kush Parmar said: “Our goal is to provide patients in India with potentially transformative therapies and enable affordable access to CAR-T and other complex therapies.”

He added: “As we advance our lead programs, this financing will also allow us to continue building a committed and quality enterprise for global innovators to consider partnering with us to enable access for patients in the region.”