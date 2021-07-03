Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Increased manufacturing capacity for COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen

Biotechnology
3 July 2021

The European Medicine Agency’s committee for human medicines CHMP has approved a scale-up of the active substance manufacturing process at Janssen Biologics BV.

The plant, which is located in Leiden, the Netherlands, produces all active substances for the manufacture of the European Union supply of COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Janssen-Cilag International, a unit of Johnson & Johnson.

The approved modifications to the Janssen Biologics facility include a newly constructed building, new equipment and the introduction of additional process optimizations. This will enable an increase of the active substance manufacturing capacity and frequency.

The site is expected to support the continued supply of COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen in the EU.

This recommendation does not require a European Commission decision and the new building can become operational immediately.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Manufacturing back on track for J&J COVID-19 jab
30 July 2021
Biotechnology
FDA's vaccine position bodes well for mRNA jabs
27 January 2023
Biotechnology
FDA COVID-19 vaccine update
15 March 2023
Biotechnology
BRIEF—COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen gets WHO backing
12 March 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze