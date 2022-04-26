BRIEF—India approves two-dose schedule for COVID-19 vaccine

In India, an emergency authorization has been granted for a two-dose regimen of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by local drugmaker Zydus Lifesciences.

Formerly known as Cadila Healthcare, the company has until now only been able to offer ZyCoV-D in a three-dose regimen, presenting an additional barrier to uptake.

Managing director Sharvil Patel said the change would “increase the compliance for the vaccine and reduce the overall time required for vaccination to improve immunity against the virus.”

He added: “It will also help in administering the vaccine in a larger population in a shorter time which is always desirable in the midst of a pandemic.”