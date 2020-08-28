Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Japan set to sign up for 40 million Moderna vaccine doses

Biotechnology
28 August 2020

In the latest update on countries negotiating with pharma over access to unapproved COVID-19 vaccines, Japan is said to be talking to Moderna over acquiring 40 million doses of its mRNA candidate.

Under the terms of this arrangement, the mRNA-1273 vaccine would be supplied by Moderna and distributed in Japan by Japanese drugmaker Takeda beginning in the first half of 2021, if the vaccine receives regulatory approval.

Kato Katsunobu, Minister of Japan’s Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, announced the discussions in a meeting with members of the media on Friday.

