BRIEF—Japan starts producing AstraZeneca vaccine

Japanese drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo has started manufacturing COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca in the country, under the terms of an outsourcing agreement.

Daiichi is using undiluted solutions provided by AstraZeneca to manufacture the product, including vial filling and packaging.

AstraZeneca submitted for marketing approval in Japan on February 5, 2021, and the country has ordered 120 million doses.

At present, Japan has vaccinated just 0.12% of its population, having been hampered by a requirement that vaccines be subjected to domestic trials before use.