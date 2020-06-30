BRIEF—Japanese COVID-19 vaccine enters clinic

Osaka-based startup AnGes has reportedly kicked off clinical trials of a potential DNA-based vaccine for COVID-19, in Japan.

The firm has enrolled 30 adults to take part in the small study at Osaka City University Hospital, after mouse models showed increased antibody production.

Japanese drugmakers Shionogi and Daiichi Sankyo have reportedly agreed to manufacture the vaccine, if all goes well. AnGes is hoping to gain approval as early as mid-2021.