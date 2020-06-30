Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Japanese COVID-19 vaccine enters clinic

Biotechnology
30 June 2020

Osaka-based startup AnGes has  reportedly kicked off clinical trials of a potential DNA-based vaccine for COVID-19, in Japan.

The firm has enrolled 30 adults to take part in the small study at Osaka City University Hospital, after mouse models showed increased antibody production.

Japanese drugmakers Shionogi and Daiichi Sankyo have reportedly agreed to manufacture the vaccine, if all goes well. AnGes is hoping to gain approval as early as mid-2021.

