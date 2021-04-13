Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Kyverna lures Amgen exec to be its first CMO

Biotechnology
14 April 2021

US autoimmune drug developer Kyverna Therapeutics has appointed James Chung, as the company’s first chief medical officer.

Dr Chung brings extensive biopharmaceutical industry experience working across the entire drug development process focused on autoimmune diseases and has dedicated a significant part of his career working in translational medicine and early clinical development. By leading the company’s Clinical Development organization, he will contribute to Kyverna’s transition to a clinical-stage company.

Dr Chung joins Kyverna from US biotech giant Amgen (Nasdaq: AMGN), where he most recently was executive medical director, head of inflammation and neuroscience, Global Medical Organization, and global development leader for Enbrel (etanercept).

“James has introduced into the clinic and developed numerous novel treatments across a wide range of autoimmune diseases. This includes a therapeutic candidate for lupus nephritis, a disease with significant unmet medical need where our cell therapy approaches could be transformational. His experience as a physician-scientist and expert drug developer makes him the ideal person to implement Kyverna’s strategy. By combining advanced T cell engineering and synthetic biology technologies, our goal is to create a new class of T-cell therapies programmed to target and selectively modulate the underlying causes of autoimmunity,” said Dominic Borie, president and chief executive of Kyverna.

Prior to Amgen, Dr Chung began his industry career as an associate director in clinical sciences at Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), where he served as the early clinical leader for several early development programs in inflammation. His work is extensively published.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Q32 Bio raises new money and goes public via reverse merger
20 November 2023
Biotechnology
Lilly lifted by stronger-than-expected Mounjaro performance
2 November 2023
Biotechnology
2seventy bio rises as it reveals new strategic path forward
31 January 2024
Biotechnology
Kyverna Therapeutics files for IPO to raise $200 million
2 February 2024


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze