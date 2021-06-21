Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Latest results show positive safety profile for Ajovy

Biotechnology
21 June 2021

A new analysis from Teva Pharmaceutical Industries on its migraine drug Ajovy (fremanezumab) injection indicates that it has a positive safety profile in relation to risk of cardiovascular events.

The data, drawn from an analysis of three published Phase III studies of Ajovy and presented at the 7th Congress of the European Academy of Neurology (EAN), showed minimal changes in the heart rate and blood pressure of those patients studied over a 12-week period.

Joshua Cohen, senior director and global therapeutic area lead, Migraine and Headache, Teva, said: “As a calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) inhibitor, fremanezumab has been shown to provide protection against migraine in suitable patients, and we remain focused on continued assessment of the safety profile of this therapy, particularly in relation to heart-related issues as it is believed CGRP itself acts as a ‘safeguard’ during cardiovascular ischemia and other events.

“These new data offer the neurology prescribing community added confidence and further reassurance that any CV risks associated with fremanezumab use are minimal, particularly in relation to concerning issues such as hypertension.”

These are the first data to suggest that changes in heart rate and blood pressure remain unaffected by the action of any CGRP inhibitor when used at its recommended dose.

