Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—LAVA Therapeutics nabs $83 million in Series C financing

Biotechnology
17 September 2020

Novo Ventures, the ventures arm of Novo Holdings, today announced that it has co-led the oversubscribed $83 million Series C financing in LAVA Therapeutics, a Dutch and US biotech company pioneering the development of bispecific antibodies to engage gamma-delta T cells for cancer therapies.

As a result of the financing, Nanna Lüneborg, a partner at Novo Ventures, will join the company’s board of directors.

The financing will accelerate the advancement of LAVA’s immuno-oncology pipeline and its powerful bispecific gamma-delta T cell engager programs into multiple proof-of-concept clinical trials expected to start in 2021 for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

LAVA’s bispecific gamma-delta T cell engager platform harnesses the unique properties of these specific T cells creating a revolutionary truly tumor-targeted immunotherapy to improve outcomes for cancer patients.

Gamma-delta T cells are the natural surveillance cells of the immune system, continuously patrolling the human body for the identification and targeting of tumor cells. These cells bridge the innate with the adaptive immune system and are a largely untapped opportunity in cancer treatment.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Sudden CFO swap spooks Zymeworks stockholders
4 April 2024
Biotechnology
Gilead pulls plug on magrolimab in AML
8 February 2024
Biotechnology
Artificial intelligence continues to drive investment in biotechs
25 January 2024
Biotechnology
Latest listing shows it's all systems go for biotech IPOs
25 January 2024


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze