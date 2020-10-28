Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Lilly clarification on NIH's ACTIV-3 trial with bamlanivimab

Biotechnology
28 October 2020

The ACTIV-3 clinical trial is being run by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and is the only study evaluating the efficacy of Eli Lilly’s bamlanivimab in hospitalized COVID-19 patients, the US pharma major announced, following mention in its financial results media call when a pause of the trial was discussed.

Based on an updated dataset from the trial reviewed on October 26, no additional COVID-19 patients in this hospitalized setting will receive bamlanivimab. This recommendation was based on trial data suggesting that bamlanivimab is unlikely to help hospitalized COVID-19 patients recover from this advanced stage of their disease. In this updated dataset, differences in safety outcomes between the groups were not significant.

All other studies of bamlanivimab remain ongoing, including ACTIV-2, the NIH-sponsored study in recently diagnosed mild to moderate COVID-19 patients; BLAZE-1, Lilly’s ongoing Phase II trial in people recently diagnosed with COVID-19 in the ambulatory (non-hospitalized) setting, studying bamlanivimab as monotherapy and in combination with etesevimab; and BLAZE-2, Lilly’s Phase III study of bamlanivimab for the prevention (prophylaxis) of COVID-19 in residents and staff at long-term care facilities.

Based on data from BLAZE-1, Lilly submitted a request for emergency use approval (EUA) for bamlanivimab for the treatment of recently diagnosed mild to moderate COVID-19 illness in high-risk patients to the U.S. FDA in early October.

“While there was insufficient evidence that bamlanivimab improved clinical outcomes when added to other treatments in hospitalized patients with COVID-19, we remain confident based on data from Lilly’s BLAZE-1 study that bamlanivimab monotherapy may prevent progression of disease for those earlier in the course of COVID-19,” Lilly stated.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Positive Phase III results for Lilly's bamlanivimab and etesevimab for early COVID-19
11 March 2021
Biotechnology
FDA revokes EUA for MAb bamlanivimab for COVID-19
17 April 2021
Biotechnology
Lilly, GSK and Vir join forces to trial bamlanivimab and VIR-7831 for COVID-19
28 January 2021
Biotechnology
FDA revision of EUA for post-exposure prophylaxis MAb therapy for COVID-19
17 September 2021


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze