BRIEF—LSP closes record one billion euros fund to invest in life sciences companies

Life sciences and healthcare investment firm, LSP, has raised more than one billion euros ($1.14 billion) for its flagship fund, LSP 7.

This constitutes the final close of the largest life sciences venture capital fund ever raised in Europe to date.

In November of last year, LSP announced that it had raised 850 million euros for LSP 7 and that its intention to join forces with the private equity firm EQT.

René Kuijten, managing partner of LSP and incoming head of EQT Life Sciences, said: “Just one day after the announcement of our partnership with EQT, a large investor decided to pursue a 150 million euros investment in LSP 7, bringing the fund straight to the maximum size of one billion euros. This investment immediately validates a key rationale for joining EQT: with EQT, we expect that we will be able to raise large funds much faster, serving the life sciences in Europe even better than before.”