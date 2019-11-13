Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Magenta exercises new option in Heidelberg agreement

Biotechnology
13 November 2019

US biotech Magenta Therapeutics has exercised an option in its collaboration with Heidelberg Pharma for the exclusive worldwide development and marketing rights for antibody targeted amanitin conjugated (ATACs) targeting CD45, with the Germany company earning an undisclosed milestone payment in return.

Under the terms of the collaboration, Heidelberg is entitled to receive development and sales-related milestone payments of $85 milliom per selected target.

Pending successful completion of the research phase, Magenta may begin developing ATACs that target CD45.

In March 2018, both companies signed an exclusive multi-target research agreement under which Magenta gained access to Heidelberg Pharma's amanitin toxin-linker platform technology.

Magenta, which can apply Heidelberg’s proprietary ATAC technology to up to four exclusive targets from its antibody portfolio to produce novel ATACs, exercised its first option for the CD117 target in October 2018.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Whooping cough vaccine agreement signed by ILiAD
9 January 2014
Biotechnology
Tri-I TDI expands partnership with Takeda
17 June 2016
Biotechnology
Emergent BioSolutions acquires EV-035 series of molecules from Evolva Holding
17 December 2014
Biotechnology
Baxter and Merrimack enter exclusive licensing agreement for MM-398 compound outside the USA
24 September 2014


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze