BRIEF—Merck KGaA invests in US ADC capacity

Merck KGaA’s US biotech arm MilliporeSigma has announced a $65 million expansion of its high-potent active pharmaceutical ingredient (HPAPI) and antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) manufacturing capabilities at its Wisconsin, USA-based facility.

The investment will allow large-scale manufacturing of increasingly potent anti-cancer compounds, with completion expected by mid-2022.

The project is in addition to the company's campus in Missouri, USA, which was the first commercial ADC facility in North America.

Process solutions head Andrew Bulpin said: "ADCs have posted incredible growth over the last decade and regulatory agencies' approval in recent years demonstrate their promise as a targeted therapy.”