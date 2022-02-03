Monday 12 January 2026

BRIEF—Mesoblast appoints new chief medical officer

Biotechnology
3 February 2022

Australian stem cell therapy company Mesoblast has appointed Eric Rose, since 2013 a non-executive director, to the role of chief medical officer.

Mesoblast, which is listed on the Nasdaq as well as the Australian Securities Exchange, seeks to be a global leader in allogeneic cellular medicines for inflammatory diseases.

Chief executive Silviu Itescu said: “We are delighted to have Dr Rose move into the critical CMO position for Mesoblast at such an important period in the company’s development.”

“He is a world-renowned physician with extensive commercialization experience and a proven track record in successfully navigating products through the FDA in addition to his extensive network across government, regulatory bodies and the pharma industry.”



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze