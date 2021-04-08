Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Mitsubishi Tanabe out-licenses cardiovascular agent to Mineralys

Biotechnology
8 April 2021

Japanese drugmaker Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma has out-licensed the aldosterone synthase inhibitor MT-4129 to privately-held US company Mineralys Therapeutics.

This news has been announced alongside the update that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted Mineralys’ Investigational New Drug Application for the investigation compound for the treatment of hypertension.

In a Phase I trial of MT-4129 conducted by Mitsubishi Tanabe, the agent showed a safe and tolerable profile and selectively reduced the aldosterone level in healthy volunteers.

Aldosterone is considered one of the underlying causes of hypertension and recognized as an ideal target for therapeutic intervention in affected patients.

Mineralys, a clinical stage biopharma company founded by the venture capital firm Catalys Pacific, will soon begin enrolling patients to conduct a Phase II trial of MT-4129.



