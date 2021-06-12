BRIEF—Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine deal for Saudi Arabia

US messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines company Moderna and Tabuk Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Company (a fully-owned subsidiary of Astra Industrial Group), a leading Saudi pharmaceuticals company have announced an agreement to commercialize the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine and future variant-specific booster candidates in Saudi Arabia.

Under the terms of this agreement, Tabuk Pharmaceuticals will hold the marketing authorization for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Saudi Arabia.

Financial terms of the accord were not disclosed.

Beyond the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine and Moderna’s updated variant booster candidates, the agreement also gives Tabuk the possibility to discuss opportunities to distribute other Moderna mRNA products if authorized in the future.