BRIEF—MoonLake Immunotherapeutics appoints CEO and CFO

Biotechnology
1 July 2021

Recently established Swiss start-up MoonLake Immunotherapeutics today announced key leadership appointments.

The company has appointed Jorge Santos da Silva as chief executive and Matthias Bodenstedt as chief financial officer.

The expanded leadership team will join co-founders Arnout Ploos van Amstel, chief operating officer, and Prof Kristian Reich as chief scientific officer, whose appointments were announced in May.

Both Mr Santos da Silva and Mr Bodenstedt were previously partners at McKinsey & Company.

MoonLake aims to optimize and accelerate the “pipeline within a product” development of the potentially best-in-class Tri-specific Nanobody sonelokimab, which was in-licensed from Germany’s Merck KGaA in May 2021.

Sonelokimab has clinically-demonstrated potential to drive disease modification in dermatology and rheumatology patients with major unmet need.

