BRIEF—MorphoSys and I-Mab Biopharma agree I-O collaboration

MorphoSys and I-Mab Biopharma have entered into an exclusive strategic collaboration and regional licensing agreement for MOR210, a candidate which the firms believe has the potential to be developed as an immuno-oncology agent.

I-Mab will have exclusive rights to develop and commercialize MOR210 in China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan and South Korea, while MorphoSys will retain rights in the rest of the world.

The agreement builds on an existing collaboration around MorphoSys's anti-CD38 antibody, MOR202.

I-Mab will perform and fund all global development activities for MOR210, including clinical trials in China and the USA.

MorphoSys will receive an upfront payment of $3.5 million from I-Mab and will be eligible for milestones of up to $101.5 million, plus royalties.