Monday 12 January 2026

BRIEF—Mustang Bio gets $75 million loan to develop cell and gene therapies

Biotechnology
9 March 2022

US cell and gene therapy company Mustang Bio has announced the completion of a $75 million long-term debt facility with Runway Growth Capital.

Manuel Litchman, president and chief executive of Mustang, said: “This financing provides us with enhanced financial flexibility as we continue to develop our gene and cell therapies in our fully integrated cell processing facility in Worcester, Massachussets, that has capacity to launch at commercial scale.

“We expect to initiate two Mustang-sponsored multicenter pivotal clinical trials and one Mustang-sponsored multicenter Phase I/II clinical trial in 2022. Additionally, we anticipate multiple investigator-IND gene and CAR T cell therapy interim data readouts across our pipeline this year.

“Partnering with Runway, a prominent provider of growth loans with an extensive history of supporting innovative life science companies, bolsters our cash position and supports Mustang’s growth trajectory while furthering our mission of bringing potentially life-saving treatments to patients in need.”

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Nohla Therapeutics launches with major US cancer research institute deal
4 December 2015
Series A
Latus Bio launches with $54 million in Series A financing
7 May 2024
Biotechnology
Boston firm hopes to broaden the use of gene therapies
10 April 2024
Biotechnology
Ginkgo buys cell therapy assets to broaden technology suite
2 April 2024


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze