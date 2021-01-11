Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Myeloid and MaxCyte tie-up targets cancer

Biotechnology
11 January 2021

Myeloid Therapeutics has inked a clinical and commercial licensing deal with MaxCyte, a global cell therapy specialist.

Under the deal, Myeloid gains non-exclusive clinical and commercial rights to the Flow Electroporation technology and ExPERT platform, to advance its pipeline including engineered cell therapies for various cancers.

MaxCyte will receive undisclosed development and approval milestones, as well as sales-based payments and licensing fees.

Chief executive Doug Doerfler said: “This agreement represents an important achievement for MaxCyte as it expands the use of our next-generation technology platform to support engineering in novel cell types. Myeloid’s ATAK technology is being developed for several critical applications in cancer.”

More on this story...

Biotechnology
FDA lifts partial clinical hold for OncoMed’s vantictumab trials
29 August 2014
Biotechnology
Foundation Medicine and H3 Biomedicine announce oncology collaboration
23 February 2015
Biotechnology
Baxter and Merrimack enter exclusive licensing agreement for MM-398 compound outside the USA
24 September 2014
Biotechnology
GenVec collaborates with TheraBiologics on cancer therapeutics
23 March 2015


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze