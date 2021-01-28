Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—NeuBase buys gene modulating technology from Vera Therapeutics

Biotechnology
28 January 2021

US biotech NeuBase Therapeutics has announced its acquisition of the infrastructure, programs and intellectual property for several peptide-nucleic acid scaffolds from Vera Therapeutics, formerly known as TruCode Gene Repair.

The technology has demonstrated the ability to resolve disease in genetic models of several human indications. The acquisition bolsters NeuBase’s capabilities and reinforces its position as a leader in the field of genetic medicine, the company has said.

Dietrich Stephan, chief executive of NeuBase, said: “With this acquisition, we enhance our PATrOL platform, furthering our unique ability to directly engage and correct malfunctioning genes with exquisite precision to address the root causes of a wide variety of human diseases.”

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

