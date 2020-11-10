Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—New CFO at Novavax

Biotechnology
10 November 2020

Novavax has appointed Gregory Covino, former group chief financial officer at GlaxoSmithKline’s Tesaro Oncology division, as chief financial officer.

The company’s former CFO, John Trizzino, takes up the role of chief commercial officer, while continuing as chief business officer.

Mr Covino also served as senior VP and chief accounting officer at GSK, and was formerly employed by Biogen as chief accounting officer.

Novavax has also promoted chief medical officer Filip Dubovsky to the role of executive VP and Biegie Lee to the role of senior VP and chief information officer.

