BRIEF—New chief executive at Alligator Bioscience

Søren Bregenholt will become chief executive officer of Alligator Bioscience from June, with current chiief operating officer Malin Carlsson taking over as interim CEO to facilitate the transition.

Board chairman Peter Benson said the firm was “now entering a phase where it will be commercially crucial to further develop and leverage our international network.”

Mr Bregenholt’s experience would be useful, he said, as the company “continues to assess favorable partnership and out-licensing opportunities, activities which are highly prioritized for Alligator.”

Mr Bregenholt has over 20 years experience in the global pharma and biotech industries, serving most recently as CEO at Macrophage Pharma in the UK.