Wednesday 18 February 2026

BRIEF—New collab between Revitope and Junshi

Biotechnology
14 July 2020

Revitope Oncology and Junshi Biosciences have inked a strategic research collaboration based around Revitope’s protein engineering platform and Junshi's novel antibody components.

Junshi gains a global license on resulting products and up to $160 million in milestones for each T Cell Engaging Antibody Circuit (TEAC) molecule selected, plus tiered royalties. The firm is also making a $10 million equity investment.

Junshi vice president Sheng Yao said: "By leveraging Revitope's unique two component T-cell immunotherapy platform and our in-house antibody capabilities reaching from discovery to commercialization, dual targeting precision-based novel cancer immunotherapies can be brought into clinical trials in the near future.”

More on this story...

Biotechnology
BRIEF—MorphoSys and I-Mab Biopharma agree I-O collaboration
16 November 2018
Biotechnology
Regeneron and Inovio pair up to trial GMB combination therapy
8 May 2017
Biotechnology
Chinese investors lead $100 million financing for 'world-class' Kymab
24 November 2016
Biotechnology
Evelo Biosciences and Mayo Clinic collaborate to advance immune-microbiome cancer therapies
2 August 2016


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Korsana Biosciences emerges with $175 million funding
Biotechnology
Korsana Biosciences emerges with $175 million funding
18 February 2026
Biotechnology
NewBiologix announces publication of breakthrough HEK293 cell line
18 February 2026
Pharmaceutical
Rare Disease Day: Digital twins offer hope for patients
18 February 2026
Biotechnology
Immunic closes $200 million private placement
18 February 2026
Pharmaceutical
Second Phase III success for COMP360 psilocybin sends Compass 38% higher
17 February 2026
Pharmaceutical
Cytokinetics wins EC nod for Myqorzo
17 February 2026
Biotechnology
GSK wins EC approval for Exdensur in severe asthma and CRSwNP
17 February 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biotechnology company based in France, focused on therapies for hearing loss and inner ear disorders. The company runs development through international clinical sites and specialist hearing centers, with a footprint that supports both small-molecule and gene therapy programs.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026

 |  Headless Content Management with Blaze