Monday 12 January 2026

BRIEF—New investment fund from Newton Biocapital

Biotechnology
15 February 2022

Belgian life sciences investor Newton Biocapital has launched a new fund, NBC II, which will focus on supporting the growth and value creation in preclinical and clinical stage companies, to find solutions for chronic diseases.

The fund has initial capital commitments of 50 million euros ($57 million) and a target size of 150 million euros.

The cornerstone investor was the Beligan sovereign wealth fund, SFPI/FPIM.

Newton’s strategy is to leverage research and innovation in both Europe and Japan, drawing from what it regards as a “special synergy between the two complementary regions.”

NBC II will build on the investment strategy of NBC I, which was launched in 2017.

Managing partner Alain Parthoens said: “Our strong ties to the life sciences ecosystems of both Europe and Japan differentiates our fund from others and unlocks unique opportunities for our portfolio companies through our connections with international investors and pharmaceutical companies.”

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Investors see confidence in China slowly back in 2023; seeking China-Japan opportunities
19 April 2023
Biotechnology
Two billion euro vote of confidence in global biotech sector
20 April 2023
Biotechnology
Sofinnova raises $200 million for new digital medicine fund
27 October 2023
Biotechnology
Medicxi announces 500 million-euro Fund V
14 November 2025


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze