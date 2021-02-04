Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—New NICE recommendation for Keytruda combination

Biotechnology
4 February 2021

Keytruda (pembrolizumab) has become the first immunotherapy in combination with pemetrexed and chemotherapy to be recommended by the UK's National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) for routine commissioning.

Merck & Co’s blockbuster drug has been recommended in England as a first-line option for untreated, metastatic, non-squamous non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in adults whose tumours have no epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR)-positive or anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK)-positive mutations and whether or not tumors are PD-L1 positive.

David Long, oncology business unit director at Merck, which is known as MSD outside North America, added: “We really welcome this latest decision from NICE to approve the continued use of pembrolizumab in combination with chemotherapy for these lung cancer patients.

“That these patients across the UK are now going to routinely have treatment options irrespective of their PD-L1 biomarker status is important for the patient and clinical community alike. This is yet another example of a successful working relationship between MSD, NICE and NHS England to sustain timely access to the latest innovations in cancer care.”

More on this story...

Biotechnology
FDA approves Padcev and Keytruda combo for advanced bladder cancer
18 December 2023
Biotechnology
First-line gastric cancer nod for Keytruda plus chemo
17 November 2023
Biotechnology
BRIEF—FDA approves yet another indication for Keytruda
13 January 2024
Biotechnology
IQWiG finds considerable added benefit for Keytruda in lung cancer
24 November 2016


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze