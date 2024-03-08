Thursday 18 June 2026

BRIEF—New UCB and Samsung Biologics deal

Biotechnology
8 March 2024

Belgian drugmaker UCB and South Korean contract development and manufacturing organization Samsung Biologics have signed a new drug substance manufacturing deal worth 382 billion Korean won ($288 million).

The agreement, which runs until 2030, is the third between the companies, expanding on a $41.65 million contract signed in 2017.

Among the drugs that Samsung Biologics will manufacture for UCB is an anti-Tau candidate to treat progressive supranuclear palsy, which is in early-stage testing.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
BRIEF—EMA reapproves UCB's Cimzia
2 July 2018
Biotechnology
BRIEF—Samsung Biologics partners with Kurma on biologics
23 October 2023
Biotechnology
Samsung and PharmAbcine to work together on novel candidate
6 April 2020
Biotechnology
BRIEF—Tedopi licensing deal in South Korea
8 November 2019


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

F2G and Shionogi set up regulatory push for olorofim after Phase III win
Pharmaceutical
F2G and Shionogi set up regulatory push for olorofim after Phase III win
18 June 2026
Pharmaceutical
FDA approves first oral carbapenem therapy for cUTIs
17 June 2026
Pharmaceutical
PwC: Biopharma dealmaking rebounds as pharma races to fill pipeline gaps
17 June 2026
Biotechnology
Jazz Pharmaceuticals strikes research deal with AbCellera
17 June 2026
Biotechnology
Nuclidium bets on copper as radiopharma moves beyond alpha-versus-beta debate
17 June 2026
Pharmaceutical
Over 90% reduced death risk with treatment in subgroup for ultra rare TK2d disease
17 June 2026
Biotechnology
Vedana Therapeutics launches with $46 million Series A financing
17 June 2026


Company Spotlight

A Vancouver-based antibody discovery company that deploys high-throughput single-cell screening technology to identify and develop therapeutic antibodies across infectious disease, rare disease, and neurology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2026

 |  Headless Content Management with Blaze