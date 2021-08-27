Monday 12 January 2026

BRIEF—NICE snubs Darzalex combo in draft guidance

Biotechnology
27 August 2021

The UK’s National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has published draft guidance recommending against National Health Service (NHS) provision of Darzalex (daratumumab) in a specific indication.

This guidance does not recommend the use of the Janssen, the prescription medicines unit Johnson & Johnson,  drug alongside bortezomib, thalidomide and dexamethasone, as a treatment option for untreated multiple myeloma in adults who are eligible for an autologous stem cell transplant.

The NICE expressed concerns about the long-term effectiveness of the Darzalex combination, as well as around its cost-effectiveness.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Phase II data not enough for Darzalex thumbs up, says NICE
17 March 2017
Biotechnology
Darzalex combination wins NICE nod for newly-diagnosed multiple myeloma
22 September 2023
Biotechnology
NICE says 'yes' to Darzalex for relapsed and refractory MM
15 March 2022
Biotechnology
NICE backs Janssen's Darzalex combo in newly-diagnosed multiple myeloma
22 December 2021


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze