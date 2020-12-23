BRIEF—Novadip gains RPD priority designation for NVD-003

Belgium’s privately-held biotech Novadip Biosciences today announced that the US Food and Drug Administration has granted Rare Pediatric Disease designation and Orphan Drug designation for NVD‑003, a cell therapy for the treatment of congenital pseudarthrosis of the tibia (CPT), a rare but serious and debilitating condition, that primarily affects children with devastating consequences.

The company also noted that the Walloon Region government is providing 9.4 million euros ($11.4 million) of non-dilutive funding to support two programs: the next stages of development of NVD-003, the autologous program, for 5.7 million euros and 3.7 million euros to develop the allogenic program NVD-X3.

Novadip is a clinical-stage company developing treatments to regenerate impaired tissues in patients with significant unmet medical needs.