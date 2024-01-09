Thursday 18 June 2026

BRIEF—Novartis updates investors at JPM Conference

Biotechnology
9 January 2024

At the JP Morgan Health Conference, Swiss cancer giant Novartis has presented a  corporate update, highlighting clinical and commercial progress while outlining its future strategy.

The company stressed the signing of around 15 strategic deals during the last year, with deals worth around $6 billion in total, focusing on its core therapeutic areas and technology platforms.

Referring to a “strong 2023,” in commercial terms, the company said it raised its full year guidance three times and upgraded its mid-term sales guidance to around 5% growth in the period to 2027.

Novartis announced ten positive Phase III readouts in 2023, from a focused pipeline of 83 projects in areas of high unmet need. There are 15 key submissions planned in the coming three years.

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