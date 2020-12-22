BRIEF—Novavax appoints chief operations officer

Novavax has appointed Rick Crowley to a newly-created position of chief operations officer, with responsibility for quality, manufacturing, supply chain and regulatory affairs.

Mr Crowley was formerly executive VP for technical operations at TerSera Pharmaceuticals, and has served in senior positions at Crealta Pharmaceuticals and Savient Pharmaceuticals.

Chief executive Stanley Erck said: “Rick’s wealth of biopharmaceutical experience and record of on-time FDA approvals comes at the perfect time to help ensure that Novavax delivers on our global manufacturing mission and supply commitments.”

He added: “We welcome his leadership as we work to advance not only our COVID-19 candidate, but also influenza and RSV vaccines.”