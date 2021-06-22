Monday 12 January 2026

BRIEF—Ocugen appoints new head of investor relations

Biotechnology
22 June 2021

USA-based gene therapy company Ocugen has appointed Ken Inchausti as head of investor relations and communications.

Mr Inchausti joins the company from the US business of Novo Nordisk, where he was a senior director leading corporate media relations and related matters.

As well as working on gene therapies to cure blindness diseases, Ocugen is developing a vaccine for COVID-19, Covaxin, in collaboration with Indian firm Bharat Biotech.

Chief financial officer Sanjay Subramanian said: “Ken is joining us at a critical time where we are continuing our plans for obtaining regulatory approval for and potentially commercializing Covaxin in the USA and Canada, as well as the planned initiation our Phase I/IIa clinical trial for OCU400.”

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Ocugen resumes work on late stage testing of coronavirus vaccine
24 May 2022


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze