BRIEF—Odyssey Therapeutics buys quantum machine learning firm Rahko

Biotechnology
6 January 2022

Boston, USA-based Odyssey Therapeutics, a biotechnology company pioneering next generation precision immunomodulators and oncology medicines, today announced that it has acquired Rahko, a leading quantum machine learning company.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition adds powerful new tools to Odyssey’s discovery platform to enable faster and more efficient drug discovery.

Odyssey launched last month (December 2021) with $218 million in Series A financing.

“This acquisition gives Odyssey the opportunity to pair artificial intelligence and physics-based methods with a team of master drug-hunters, a combination that is critical to elevating precision medicine and redefining what’s possible in drug development,” said Gary Glick, founder and chief executive of Odyssey Therapeutics.

