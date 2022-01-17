Monday 12 January 2026

BRIEF—Ono and Neuriummune expand antibody collaboration

Biotechnology
17 January 2022

Swiss antibody specialist Neurimmune is to expand a 2017 agreement with Japan’s Ono Pharmaceutical, to include new therapeutic targets in the field of neurodegenerative diseases.

The companies will continue to work together using Neurimmune’s Reverse Translational Medicine platform, a proprietary technology for antibody drug creation.

Ono will obtain exclusive rights for global development and commercialization of resulting antibodies, in return for an upfront payment, research fees and success-based milestones, as well as royalties on sales.

Toichi Takino, senior executive officer at Ono, commented: “Through this new collaboration, we will expand our central nervous system disease portfolio and work to deliver innovative medicines to patients with neurodegenerative diseases.”

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Takeda inks 20 billion yen, 10-year deal on iPS cell research with CiRA
19 April 2015
Biotechnology
Eisai's R&D unit Kan Research Institute starts full-scale operation at new facility
27 May 2014
Biotechnology
Nippon Shinyaku teams up with MiNA in CNS
5 April 2024
Biotechnology
Prospect of SC Leqembi looms larger
26 October 2023


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze