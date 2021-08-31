Monday 12 January 2026

BRIEF—Otsuka to launch Ajovy subcutaneous injection syringe in Japan

Biotechnology
31 August 2021

Japanese drugmaker Otsuka Pharmaceutical has announced that Ajovy (fremanezumab) subcutaneous injection 225mg Syringe was launched in Japan for the indication of preventive treatment of migraine in adult patients on August 30.

Ajovy is a subcutaneous injection of an anti-CGRP (calcitonin gene-related peptide) monoclonal antibody, which is produced by recombinant DNA technology.

CGRP is thought to play an important role in migraine attacks. Ajovy targets the CGRP ligand, inhibiting its binding to the CGRP receptor.

Ajovy can be administered in two dosing options, either 225mg once every four weeks or 675mg once every 12 weeks. The latter dosing option is a unique feature of this drug in its drug class.

Ajovy is an asset of Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, with which Otsuka entered into an exclusive license agreement for development and commercialization in Japan.

In addition, Otsuka has filed application in Japan for approval of auto-injector dosage form for Ajovy.

