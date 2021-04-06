Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Oxford Biomedica extends deal with Boehringer

Biotechnology
6 April 2021

Oxford Biomedica has signed a new three year deal with Germany’s Boehringer Ingelheim to manufacture and supply various types of viral vectors.

The deal covers the manufacture of GMP batches to support the development of viral vectors, with the potential for viral vector products to be supplied in future.

Chief executive John Dawson said the agreement “demonstrates the good progress made in our partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim, which started in 2018.”

He added: “We now have a portfolio of partnerships spread across development of CAR-Ts, TCR-Ts and in vivo gene therapeutics, utilising lentiviral vectors.”

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Hunt for novel biologics leads AstraZeneca to deal with Nona
23 May 2024
Biotechnology
Medigene and BioNTech extend TCR immunotherapy collab
21 May 2024
Biotechnology
Imfinzi misses endpoint in Phase III bladder cancer trial
6 March 2020
Biotechnology
F-star inks new licensing deal with Takeda
5 July 2023


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze