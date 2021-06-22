Monday 12 January 2026

BRIEF—PerkinElmer to acquire viral vector gene delivery firm Sirion Biotech

Biotechnology
22 June 2021

US conglomerate PerkinElmer has entered into an agreement to acquire Sirion Biotech GmbH, a Germany-based global provider of viral vector-based technologies that drive improved delivery performance for cell and gene therapies.

The acquisition, financial terms of which are not disclosed, is expected to close during the third quarter of 2021.

Headquartered in Munich, privately-held Sirion has around 50 employees based in Germany, the USA and France.

The company has established a strong licensing portfolio leveraged by over a dozen major pharmaceutical and biotech players researching more than 25 diseases and conditions.

The news also comes on the heels of PerkinElmer’s acquisition of Nexcelom, a cell counting leader headquartered in the USA which closed earlier this week.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
China's Gracell leaps on news of an up to $1.2 billion M&A deal
26 December 2023
Biotechnology
Avrobio and Tectonic Therapeutic announce merger
31 January 2024
Biotechnology
New contract manufacturer to be spun out of Jaguar Gene Therapy
22 January 2024
Biotechnology
BRIEF—New epigenetic medicine company launches with $57 million
5 January 2024


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze