BRIEF—Pfizer and BioNTech enter COVID-19 vaccine deal with NZ

US pharma giant Pfizer and partner Germany’s BioNTech have entered into an agreement with the New Zealand government to supply 1.5 million doses of their potential COVID-19 vaccine, according to local media reports.

The companies did not reveal the financial terms of the agreement, which marks the NZ government’s first vaccine purchase.

According to officials, discussions are ongoing with other pharmaceutical firms to buy more vaccine doses for the country of five million people. Further announcements on vaccine supply deals should take place next month.

In a statement, New Zealand Research Minister Megan Woods said: “The additional agreements will ensure that once the portfolio is completed, we will have sufficient COVID-19 vaccines for the whole population.”