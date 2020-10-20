Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Praxis prices IPO for $190 million

Biotechnology
20 October 2020

Gene specialist Praxis Precision Medicines has priced an upsized initial public offering (IPO) at $19 per share, with proceeds of around $190 million expected.

The central nervous system disorder specialist will see its shares begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on October 16, 2020 under the ticker symbol “PRAX.”

Cowen, Evercore ISI and Piper Sandler are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

