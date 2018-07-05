BRIEF—Predicine and Suzhou Kintor deepen ties over biomarker development

California’s Predicine, a precision medicine company, has inked a deal with Suzhou Kintor Pharmaceuticals aimed at increasing the speed and efficiency of biomarker-driven global clinical trials for Kintor's novel oncology drugs.

The collaboration will also focus on developing companion diagnostics for US Food and Drug Administration and China Food and Drug Administration regulatory submissions.

Over the past two years, Kintor and Predicine have entered into multiple collaborations to support clinical trials for the firm’s candidate Proxalutamide in prostate cancer and breast cancer in China and the USA.