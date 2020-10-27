Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Prokarium raises $22 million in series B round

Biotechnology
27 October 2020

Privately-held immunotherapy and vaccine specialist Prokarium has raised $21 million in a series B round led by Korea Investment Partners (KIP).

Based in London, the company said it would use the money to support the development of its microbial immunotherapy for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

The company plans to advance the candidate into the clinic by 2022, and to expand its pipeline across multiple other solid tumors.

Prokarium is also making some executive changes, appointing Kristen Albright as chief operating officer, Livija Deban as VP of research and Peter McGowan as chief financial officer.

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Pheon Therapeutics bags $120 million financing to fund ADC pipeline
21 May 2024
Biotechnology
Trouble at the top as investor frets over Mereo's progress
23 August 2022
Biotechnology
Immunocore secures $130 million Series B financing
2 March 2020
Biotechnology
Eliem finds path forward with Tenet merger and $120 million
12 April 2024


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze