BRIEF—Prokarium raises $22 million in series B round

Privately-held immunotherapy and vaccine specialist Prokarium has raised $21 million in a series B round led by Korea Investment Partners (KIP).

Based in London, the company said it would use the money to support the development of its microbial immunotherapy for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

The company plans to advance the candidate into the clinic by 2022, and to expand its pipeline across multiple other solid tumors.

Prokarium is also making some executive changes, appointing Kristen Albright as chief operating officer, Livija Deban as VP of research and Peter McGowan as chief financial officer.