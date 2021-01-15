Sunday 11 January 2026

BRIEF—Promotion for Peter Ellmark at Alligator

Biotechnology
15 January 2021

Peter Ellmark has been named chief scientific officer (CSO) of Swedish biotech Alligator Bioscience.

Mr Ellmark is being promoted from his role of vice president of discovery at Alligator, where he has been a member of the management team since 2018.

In his new role, he will take on scientific leadership for the company, to further consolidate Alligator's position in tumor-directed immunotherapy.

Per Norlén, chief executive of Alligator, said: “The appointment of a CSO, together with the previously announced recruitment of Christina Reimer as chief medical officer, is part of the company's ambitious pipeline strategy.”

More on this story...

Biotechnology
Alligator announces cost reduction program
9 February 2024
Biotechnology
Medivir hopes new CEO can kick-start clinical development
16 October 2018
Biotechnology
Ex-Genmab medic joins Alligator as CMO; other appointments
4 December 2017
Biotechnology
Low uptake prompts AstraZeneca to withdraw Lumoxiti from US market
13 January 2023


Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to January 9, 2026
11 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze