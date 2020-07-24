BRIEF—Protalix Bio deal with SarcoMed USA to develop alidornase alfa

Israeli biotech firm Protalix BioTherapeutics has entered into a non-binding term sheet with SarcoMed USA Inc.

The arrangement, if consummated, would relate to the development and commercialization of PRX–110, or alidornase alfa, for the treatment of pulmonary sarcoidosis and related diseases.

SarcoMed USA was formed in 2017 to investigate if a novel DNase 1 compound could influence the chronic pulmonary inflammation seen in pulmonary sarcoidosis patients.

On July 21, 2020, the US Food and Drug Administration granted Orphan Drug designation for alidornase alfa for the treatment of Sarcoidosis.

The FDA grants Orphan Drug designation to drugs or biologics intended to treat or prevent rare diseases or conditions that affect fewer than 200,000 individuals in the USA.